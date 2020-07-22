Zimbabwe Gov’t Enforces Curfew As Opposition Plans Protests

(TELESUR) – As part of the imposed lockdown, informal workers and the unemployed would only leave their homes to acquire food, basic supplies, or in the case of a medical emergency. Non-essential business and commerce would only operate from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday announced mobility restrictions measures as a prudent strategy facing COVID-19, on the verge of massive demonstrations against his administration.

“As of tomorrow, Wednesday, all our security services must enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew set to come into force daily between 6:00 pm to 6:00 am,” Mnangagwa briefed local news media.

As part of the imposed lockdown, informal workers and the unemployed would only leave their homes to acquire food, necessary supplies, or in the case of a medical emergency. Non-essential business and commerce would only operate from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Further, religious, political, or social large gatherings are prohibited. Local authorities will punish measures’ infringers.