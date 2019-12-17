Woman killed on NYC sidewalk by falling building facade

(NYPOST) – A woman was killed in a freak accident Tuesday when a chunk of building facade fell off a Midtown tower and struck her, according to police.

Architect Erica Tishman, 60, of the Upper East Side, was walking on 49th Street near Seventh Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when she was hit, according to cops, who said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I saw the FDNY moving trash bags. I saw them pressing on the chest of someone in a black coat. Her head was to the building and her feet [were] towards the street… She was not moving,” said a witness, Keith, who declined to give his last name.

“I walk by there every day to come to work. I eat at the [nearby] pizzeria two or three times per week,” he added. “I could have been in danger and not even know it.”

“I use this route every day,” said 29-year-old Bronx musician Pablo Blak, who was exiting a nearby subway station at the time of the incident.

“It’s a lot of people that walk around here and it’s crazy that you could be just walking and something fall out the skirt and hit you over the head — like Final Destination,” he said, referencing the popular Hollywood thriller franchise.

City building records show that the property — 729 7th Avenue — was cited in April for “failure to maintain exterior building facade and appurtenances.”

Building inspectors noted “damaged terra cotta at areas above 15th floor in several locations which poses a falling hazard for pedestrians.”

The building’s owners, 729 Acquisition LLC, did not immediately return a call for comment.