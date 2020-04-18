WHO Asks Govts To Review COVID-19 Statistics ASAP

(TELESUR) – “The numbers may change over time, but it is better to update the data as soon as possible because it helps us to better understand the situation and direct collective efforts against the pandemic,” WHO’s Executive Director for Health Emergencies Michael Ryan said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) requested Friday that each affected country review its COVID-19 contagions and death rates “as soon as possible” to determine the true extent of the disease, after the figures reported of deaths in Wuhan, the origin of COVID-19, will increase on Friday.

“The numbers may change over time, but it is better to update the data as soon as possible because it helps us to better understand the situation and direct collective efforts against the pandemic,” WHO’s Executive Director for Health Emergencies Michael Ryan said at a press conference.

Ryan even recommended that numbers of suspicious cases be published, not just confirmed, and he gave as an example the statistics of New York, one of the cities of the world most hit by the new coronavirus.

WHO was again consulted on Friday on the credibility of China’s official figures, following that country’s revision of Wuhan’s numbers and the addition of 1,290 more deaths in the city (it had so far recognized 2,579) and 335 contagions.

Nearly 1,300 people who died of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, or half the total, were not counted in death tolls because of lapses, state media said on Friday, but Beijing dismissed claims that there had been any kind of cover-up.

For her part, Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist who took part in an international mission to China in February, said about the Asian country’s revised figures: “This was done in an attempt to leave no case undocumented.”

She said the Chinese authorities had gone back over data from funeral services, care homes, fever clinics, hospitals and detention centers, and patients who had died at home in Wuhan, Hubei province, where the outbreak began late last year.

“What they have reported is that the discrepancies in these cases were due to a number of factors. First is that the health care system in Wuhan was overwhelmed at one point. And some patients died at home,” van Kerkhove said.

“Secondly is that medical staff were delayed in reporting of these cases because they were focused on providing care for those patients, and they didn’t fill out the forms in time,” she said.

Mild cases were treated in makeshift hospitals in Wuhan stadiums or other facilities, van Kerkhove said, adding: “In those situations, the reporting wasn’t done in a timely manner and so those cases were added.”

It was important to know the number of people who had died from the disease and to have “accurate reporting,” which can be a challenge during an outbreak, she said.

“I would anticipate that many countries are going to be in a similar situation where they will have to go back and review records and look to see did we capture all of them,” she said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, during his continued attacks on China, suggested that the government had hidden the true extent of the virus in the country, and has also condemned the WHO for the support it has given to China’s approach during the crisis. He suspended funding to the U.N. agency this week.