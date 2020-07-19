USA: Woman charged with murder after man’s body found on McDonald’s roof

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A Brooklyn woman was charged with murder after a man’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof a McDonald’s in the Bronx earlier this week, police said.

Ayame Stamoulis, 18, was arrested and charged on Friday, police announced Saturday.

The man’s body was discovered Wednesday morning on the roof of the McDonald’s at 279 E. 149 St. in the South Bronx.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the man wrapped in a plastic bag. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t identified the man or said how they believe he was killed.