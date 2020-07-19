USA: woman, 29, shot her boyfriend because he refused to argue with her

(WorldNews.Net) Police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend and left him critical condition when he refused to argue with her in Louisiana.

A warrant has been issued for Jenalisha Lawrence, 29, who has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the Caddo Heights neighbourhood of Shreveport.

The shooting unfolded around 7.30am in the 1400 block of Grigsby Street.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department said they were called to the home about reports of a shooting and when they arrived they found a 34-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering a gunshot wound to the body.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries and he is still listed as in critical condition, according to KXAN.

Investigators arrived to the scene and following interviews with witnesses said Lawrence shot the victim following an interaction in which the man refused to argue with her.

Police say that Lawrence was the man’s ‘estranged’ girlfriend.

She fled the scene in a green Honda Accord with a primer on the left passenger’s side front door.

Police are now searching for her and say she has two addresses in Shreveport but investigators believe she likely fled to the Dallas, Texas area where she is from. Her bond is set at $150,000.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Lawrence’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips