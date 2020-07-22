US orders China to close Houston consulate

(BBC) – The US has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, by Friday – a move described as “political provocation” by Beijing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision was taken because China was “stealing” intellectual property.

But China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was “outrageous and unjustified”.

The statements came after unidentified individuals were filmed burning paper in bins in the building’s courtyard.

Tensions have been rising between the US and China for some time. President Donald Trump’s administration has clashed repeatedly with Beijing over trade and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as China’s imposition of a controversial new security law on Hong Kong.

Then on Tuesday, the US Department of Justice accused China of sponsoring hackers who had been targeting labs developing Covid-19 vaccines. Two Chinese nationals, who allegedly spied on US research companies and got help from state agents for other thefts, have been charged.

Why did the US say it was closing the consulate?

Mr Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party was stealing “not just American intellectual property… but European intellectual property too… costing hundreds of thousands of jobs”.

“We are setting out clear expectations for how the Chinese Communist Party is going to behave,” he continued. “And when they don’t, we’re going to take actions that protect the American people, protect our security, our national security, and also protect our economy and jobs.”

The consulate is one of five in the US, not counting the embassy in Washington DC. It is unclear why this one was singled out.

In a separate statement, the State Department accused China of engaging “in massive illegal spying and influence operations”, interfering in “domestic politics” as well as having “coerced our business leaders, threatened families of Chinese Americans residing in China, and more”.

How did China react to the order?

China called the decision “an unprecedented escalation”, saying it violated international law. Mr Wang went on to say Washington had been “shifting the blame to China with stigmatisation and unwarranted attacks”.

He urged the US to reconsider, saying if it insists “on going down this wrong path, China will react with firm countermeasures”.