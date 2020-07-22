US offers $5m for capture of Venezuela chief justice Moreno

(BBC) – The US is offering a reward of $5m (£3.9m) for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the chief justice of Venezuela, Maikel Moreno.

The US accuses Mr Moreno of participating in transnational organised crime, which he denies.

He is the latest senior official in the administration of President Nicolás Maduro for whom a multi-million dollar reward is being offered.

The US does not recognise the Maduro government as legitimate.

Who is Maikel Moreno?

The 54-year-old judge has been leading Venezuela’s Supreme Court since February 2017.

The Supreme Court has played a key role in overruling or annulling laws passed by the National Assembly, the only institution which is not controlled by the Maduro government.

What does the US accuse him of?

The US State Department alleges that Mr Moreno has received bribes in exchange for telling judges to release defendants or dismissing cases altogether.

Earlier this year, he was charged with money laundering by a court in Florida.

On Tuesday, the US Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program offered $5m for information leading to his arrest or conviction for allegedly “participating in transnational organised crime”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US government was sending a clear message.