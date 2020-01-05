US-Iran escalation looms after Soleimani killing

(ALJAZEERA) – Funeral processions to honour Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran‘s elite Quds Force who was killed in a United States air strike in Baghdad have begun in the Iranian city of Ahvaz early on Sunday, hours after his remains arrived from Iraq.

Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi), an Iran-backed umbrella organisation comprising several militias. Several other people were also killed in Friday’s attack.

The move by the US has drawn condemnation from leaders and officials who fear that tensions in the region could escalate drastically. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei warned that “a harsh retaliation is waiting”.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacked US citizens or assets.

Sunday, January 5:

Iraqi parliament passes resolution asking gov’t to cancel request for US help

Iraq‘s parliament passed a resolution asking the government to cancel a request for assistance from the US.

The resolution tells the Iraqi government to ensure state monopoly on weapons and to work on ending the presence of all foreign troops in Iraq.

Ending foreign troop presence best for Iraq: PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi urged parliament to take urgent measures and end the foreign troop presence as soon as possible.

“Despite the internal and external difficulties that we might face, it remains best for Iraq on principle and practicality,” Abdul Mahdi told parliament in a speech.