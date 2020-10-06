US Bans Communist Immigrants From Ever Becoming US Citizens

(TELESUR) – New guidance on immigration laws released Friday by the United States Citizens and Immigration Services (USCIS) makes it almost impossible for members of a Communist or similar party to be granted permanent residence or U.S. citizenship.

In a policy alert issued October 2, USCIS announced: “In general, unless otherwise exempt, any intending immigrant who is a member or affiliate of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party … domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States.”

The policy amendment, supposedly “part of a broader set of laws passed by Congress to address threats to the safety and security of the United States,” effectively blocks members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from ever obtaining permanent residency or citizenship in the United States.

While the alert did not explicitly mention the CCP, which has more than 90 million members—and could impact millions more in Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, and elsewhere—the move adds a new dimension in Washington’s ongoing aggression against the Chinese government and people, and the Left more broadly.

The policy builds on laws dating back to 1918, which classified communists and anarchists as security threats, and to 1950 when the Internal Security Act excluded foreign members of Communist or “totalitarian” parties from becoming naturalized U.S. citizens.