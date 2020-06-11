United States Sanctions International Criminal Court Officials

“The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the U.S. people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said through a statement.

Through an executive order, Trump also declared a “national emergency” to address the supposed threat this international organization represents against his country.

“Any attempt by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any U.S. personnel without the consent of the United States… constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat,” he stated