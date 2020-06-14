UK:18yro raped, 3 stabbed, 20yro die from drug overdose’ 6,000 attend raves

(DAILY MAIL UK) – A teenager has been raped, three people have been stabbed and a man has died of a suspected drug overdose during three lockdown-defying raves in the north of England.

Officers are today investigating the sex attack on an 18-year-old female, who attended the illegal party of around 2,000 revellers in Greater Manchester last night.

It took place as 4,000 party-goers gathered for a so-called ‘quarantine rave’, also in Greater Manchester, while others broke lockdown laws to party beside a motorway near Leeds.

Today police have confirmed a 20-year-old man has died of a suspected drug overdose during one of the three events, which collectively attracted more than 6,000 people.

It was at the biggest of the events, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, where the 20-year-old died of a drug overdose, Greater Manchester Police say. His family are today being supported by specialist officers.

Nearby in Carrington, there were reports of three separate stabbings at another 2,000-strong party, including one which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Illegal ravers also caused chaos on the M1 near Leeds last night after police attempted to break-up a ‘huge crowd’ of young people partying in a concrete tunnel near to the busy motorway.

Police seized a knife, an axe and an air-powered BB gun during their investigations into the Carrington rave this morning.

The three massive illegal raves come as Britain continues to steam-roll its way out of lockdown, despite strong warnings, including from the government’s own scientific advisers, that the country could face a second wave of coronavirus.

But last weekend thousands of protesters hit the streets of London, the majority without masks and most not social distancing, while pictures have shown people packed onto beaches and in parks across Britain, despite Covid-19 still claiming hundreds of lives this week.

And Britons are about to enjoy even more freedom on Monday when shops reopen for the first time since March, when the government imposed lockdown.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation following the two raves in the force’s area last night.

Alongside the death of the 20-year-old, two other men, aged 25 and 26, were also left with injuries after these separate assaults at the rave in Carrington.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and enquiries remain ongoing to locate the suspects involved in these incidents.

Meanwhile police are appealing for information following the rape of the 18-year-old

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: ‘We are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman who attended this event and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family whilst enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.’

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police were last night called to a motorway bridge over the M1 near Leeds after reports of large crowds gathering.

Shocked officers found a ‘huge crowd’ of young people,without masks of gloves, crammed inside a concrete tunnel dancing to electronic music.

Police had to close the motorway for a three hours after party-goers spilled out onto the carriageway in an attempt to get home.