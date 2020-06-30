Two teenagers shot in Seattle’s Chop autonomous zone

(BBC) – A teenager has been killed and another critically wounded in a shooting in Seattle’s autonomous zone.

One teenager, 16, was fatally shot and died after being taken to hospital. The other victim, 14, is in intensive care.

The zone, initially known as Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (Chaz) and now called Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (Chop), was set up amid protests over the killing of George Floyd.

As it is part of a protest against police brutality, it is self-policing.

In a statement, Seattle hospital Harborview Medical Center said one of the boys was brought in by a private vehicle at 03:15 local time, while the other was driven in by the Fire Department’s medical team at 03:30 on Monday.

“The male shooting victim who arrived to Harborview… at 03:30 from the Chop area on Capitol Hill in Seattle has unfortunately died,” the statement added.

Although the site was initially occupied by hundreds of peaceful protesters, this is the fourth shooting within the boundaries of Chop in the last 10 days.

In the first shooting, which happened in the early hours of 20 June, a 19-year-old man called Horace Lorenzo Anderson was killed and a 33-year-old man was injured.

A second shooting the next day left a 17-year-old boy injured, and another person was wounded in a third shooting two days later.