Trump Suggested To Sell Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

(TELESUR) – U.S. President’s philosophy of “America First” has shifted to “America Only”, Former U.S. Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Elaine C. Duke said.

Former U.S. Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Elaine C. Duke revealed that President Donald Trump suggested selling Puerto Rico to avoid the US from having the burden of helping it recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

“In the face of the devastation in Puerto Rico Island, Trump thought like a businessman. He asked if it was possible to ‘sell the island or outsource the electricity´,'” Duke said In an interview published by the New York Times on Sunday.

She added that the idea of selling the Caribbean island was never seriously considered or discussed by Administration officials, after Trump made that suggestion.

The former DHS secretary served in Trump’s Administration in 2017, a year when a wave of hurricanes hit Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.