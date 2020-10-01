Trump says McDonald’s fries are secret to his signature mane

(New York Post) – Maybe he’s born with it, maybe it’s … McDonald’s?

President Trump suggested on Wednesday that the fast-food giant’s French fries were the secret to his trademark head of hair.

En route to Minneapolis on Air Force One, Trump shared a 2018 tweet from Ari Fleischer, President George W. Bush’s White House press secretary, with an ABC report that a chemical found in McDonald’s French fries may be the cure for baldness.

“It doesn’t work,” wrote Fleischer, who is bald.

But the commander-in-chief, whose love of McDonald’s is legendary — he has even served it to distinguished guests at the White House — said he was living proof it did.

“No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!” the president, 74, tweeted.

The Queens-born property developer’s architecturally sculpted mane has long been the subject of fascination and intrigue and last made headlines in July when Trump was snapped sporting a grayer ‘do during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ABC 7 Chicago report, scientists from Japan said a chemical McDonald’s added to their fries in order to keep the cooking oil from frothing up was found to regrow hair in mice.

The president reportedly prefers eating fast food because he is paranoid about being poisoned, according to one book.

Many pundits have tried to demystify Trump’s signature flaxen pompadour, but in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in May 2011, he insisted his only secret was Head and Shoulders.