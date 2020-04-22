Trump executive order freezes new green cards, temporary visas untouched

(NYDAILY) – President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that slams the brakes on green card processing for 60 days in a bid to prevent foreigners from moving to the U.S. amid the economy-crushing coronavirus crisis — but the controversial directive fell far short of his promise to “pause” immigration altogether.
Deflecting attention away from scrutiny over his halting response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump said the order will make sure American citizens “of all backgrounds” are first in line for jobs as the economy slowly rebounds from the pandemic.
“We have to take care of our workers and that’s what we are doing,” Trump said during his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House after signing the order, which takes effect Thursday at midnight.
Despite Trump’s familiar finger-pointing at immigrants, it’s unclear how big of an impact his order will have.
Few employers are looking for new workers at the moment and that’s unlikely to change in the next 60 days, as the virus continues to spread and stifle economic growth.
Like Trump’s past executive actions on immigration issues, the Wednesday order is also likely to face court challenges.
Still, Trump suggested he may extend his order beyond 60 days.
“That we can do at the appropriate time,” he said.
Potential lawsuits aside, Trump’s new order did not make good on his pledge in a Monday night tweet to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” and appeared more intent on feeding red meat to his political base in an election year than substantially overhauling longstanding U.S. policies.
The order only halts processing for applicants who are seeking permanent residency based on employment or being related to other green card holders.
Immediate family members of U.S. citizens, such as spouses or children, are exempt and can still apply for green cards under the order. About half of the 1 million green cards issued last year were for spouses, parents and children of citizens, according to government data.
Applicants who are already living and working in the U.S. are also exempt, as are healthcare workers seeking permanent status to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The order notably also contains a carveout for people seeking permanent status under EB5, a visa program that requires applicants to invest at least $900,000 in a U.S. business.
Trump initially planned to have the order be far wider and suspend the issuance of temporary work visas as well.
But he backed off those plans amid intense backlash from industry groups, according to reports.
That means guest farm workers, high-tech employees applying under the so-called H1B program and several other temporary visa holders won’t be impacted. Temporary work visas account for a majority of annual immigration applications fielded by the U.S.
During his briefing at the White House, Trump claimed he may amend the order to go after other immigrants in the future.
“Right now, you have a very powerful immigration ban,” he said. “But it could be modified, meaning made tougher or made less tough.”
The federal government’s immigration service has already stopped most green card processing to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic, further rendering Trump’s order toothless.
Even right-wing activists who are typically supportive of Trump’s immigrant-bashing agenda questioned the effectiveness of the order.
