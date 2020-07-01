Trump approves plan to withdraw 9,500 US troops from Germany

(BBC) – US President Donald Trump has approved a plan to withdraw 9,500 American troops from bases in Germany, the Pentagon says.

The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in the country from about 34,500 to 25,000.

President Trump has previously accused Germany of not contributing enough to Nato.

A Pentagon spokesman did not give details on where the troops might be redeployed or when it would happen.

However, last week President Trump said some soldiers would be moved to Poland.

During a visit by his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Mr Trump said: “Some will be coming home and some will be going to other places. Poland would be one of those other places.”