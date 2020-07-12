Toddler found living in filthy dog cage with snakes crawling and mice: cops

(NY DAILY NEWS) – An animal-cruelty investigation turned into a heartbreaking discovery Thursday and the rescue of a toddler who was living in horrific conditions.
The 18-month-old boy was found inside a tiny dog cage that was covered in feces, urine and bugs and was surrounded by more than 600 animals, including snakes, rats, mice, rabbits and roosters, Tennessee authorities said Friday.
Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested the child’s mother and two other family members on a slew of charges following the shocking discovery in and around the suspects’ mobile home in Paris, a rural community about 100 miles west of Nashville.
They also rescued numerous animals that were not being properly cared for and seized 127 marijuana plants and 17 guns, according to a news release.
Sheriff Monte Belew told reporters at a press conference Friday morning that he immediately knew something was wrong when he and his team stepped into the property and had to “weave” their way through debris, grass and multiple animals to get to the front door.
“As I looked through the front door, I can see a child in a dog kennel,” he recalled. “Obviously, (by) the looks of the kennel, you could tell the child stays in there a lot.”
Belew then noticed a non-poisonous snake that was about 10 feet long crawling around the cage.
“It could’ve easily suffocated that child if it got a chance,” he said.
It was one of eight snakes found on the property, along with 531 rodents, 86 chickens and roosters, 56 dogs, 10 rabbits, four parakeets, three cats, three sugar gliders, one pheasant and one gecko, according to the release.
Authorities said the toddler appeared to be spending most or all of his time in the 4×4 cage because all of his toys and blankets were inside. The cage and the floor surrounding it were reportedly covered in dog feces, urine and cockroaches.
“Everything that that child possessed or played with was in this kennel,” Belew told reporters.
“I can’t believe people could actually survive and live in these unlivable conditions,” Belew said.
The boy, who also appeared to be starving, was turned over to the state department of children’s services.
Authorities identified the suspects as Heather Scarbrough, the boy’s 42-year-old mother; stepfather T.J. Brown, 46; and the man’s father, 82-year-old Charles Brown.
They were each charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated cruelty to animals, manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. T.J. Brown was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
