The US Increases Risk of War in South America, Lula Warns

(TELESUR) – The Workers’ Party leader highlights the dangers of Brazil’s submission to U.S. interests.

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva harshly criticized President Jair Bolsonaro’s new National Defense Policy (NDP) and warned that the United States is pushing his country into a warlike conflict against Venezuela.

“I have been reading with concern the reports on the NDP new edition. Our governments have tried to make the defense policy and strategy instruments for peace, sovereignty, and autonomous development,” Lula tweeted.

“It is alarming to realize that old theories about rivalries with neighboring countries are being revived and that our Armed Forces can be used for actions incompatible with constitutional principles related to the non-intervention and self-determination of peoples,” he added.

The Worker’s Party (PT) leader also warned that the Bolsonaro administration is obviously submitting to the U.S. geopolitical interests.