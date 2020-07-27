The millions ‘hanging by a thread’ as coronavirus aid expires

(BBC) – When Brandon Humberston’s weekly unemployment benefits finally kicked in after months of waiting, the $750 (£586) cheque was a “godsend”.

Suddenly the 19-year-old, who worked as a cook at Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle until the pandemic cost him his job, could pay rent and buy groceries – even save a little.

Now much of that income is set to disappear.

The $600 a week additional payment that the US approved to top up unemployment benefits during the pandemic will expire on 31 July. In many states, recipients have already received their last cheque.

“It’s pretty dire,” says Mr Humberston, whose benefits will be cut to $150. “My generation is hanging on by a thread”.

The fight over $600

When the US approved more than $2.4tn in spending this spring to try to shield its economy from damage caused by coronavirus, economists warned more would be necessary.

Lawmakers in Washington have yet to act.

While Democrats have proposed another $3tn in spending, Republicans have rejected that plan and remain divided about how much more aid – if any – is warranted.

The fate of the unemployment benefits that Mr Humberston – and an estimated 30 million other Americans rely on – is giving the debate a sense of urgency.