TEXAS: Family sue cops for breaking dad’s neck during violent arrest

The family of a man who died after his neck was broken during a violent arrest in Texas are suing the authorities in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Jorge Gonzalez Zuniga, a 23-year-old father and husband, was celebrating Easter at a BBQ with friends in Hidalgo County on April 11.

At some point during the celebration Zuniga fell asleep in his friend’s yard. Police who were patrolling the area saw Zuniga, woke him up and told him to go home.

During the arrest, Zuniga was pepper sprayed, tased multiple times, pushed to the ground, had his neck crushed, and was handcuffed and placed in ankle restraints.

After being booked and his mugshot was taken – with cops holding up his head – Zuniga was found unresponsive in his cell and had a severe cervical fracture, a swollen spinal cord and was paralyzed.

He died in the hospital in July and now his family is seeking justice. Daily Mail