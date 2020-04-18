Solomon Islands: Gov’t Continues To Assist Families Of Taimareho Tragedy

(Solomontimes) – The government is continuing with its efforts to assist families inflicted by the MV Taimareho tragedy.

In his nationwide address Friday, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says his government is trying it’s best to resolve outstanding issues surrounding the tragic and unnecessary loss of 27 innocent lives from aboard the MV Taimareho.

Sogavare says the Ministry of Infrastructure Development has directed Maritime Authorities to carry out a formal investigation into the sea disaster while RSIPF are also continuing with their investigations into the incident.

“A full report is expected in the coming weeks. Officials from my office have been liaising with the relevant stakeholders to render support and a team of Counsellors from the Anglican Church, Officials from Ministry of Peace, Health workers, the Premier of Malaita and Police Officers in Malaita province dispatched a team last week to provide counselling and assess how the government can best assist the family and relatives of the victims”, Sogavare said.

He said Government is committed to provide humanitarian assistance to families of the victims and to meet cultural obligation and proper burials for those who lost their lives.

He said a team of professional counselors from the Ministry of Health will also be dispatched next week to join churches, and provincial officials to support and encourage the affected families.

The MV Taimareho on 2nd April left Honiara for West Are’are when it encountered strong winds and rough seas.

27 people were washed overboard during the bad weather. Six bodies have been retrieved so far since the tragic incident.