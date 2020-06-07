Sister of man, 22, shot in Brooklyn says he was rebuilding his life

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

“We were very, very, very close. So this is very hard to stomach,” said the victim’s sister Alexis Forrest, 26. “This is something I never imagined in my whole life.”

Alexis got panicked calls from friends early Sunday that her brother had been shot. She rushed out the door and made it to the crime scene, a half block from Russell’s home, in time to see the life fade from her brother’s eyes.

“I watched him take his last breath,” she said. “That was the hardest part of all. I made it just in time. I was just hoping he would be able to hold on just a little bit longer. He died just feet away from his home.”

Forrest was released from prison in January following a five-year stint on a burglary charge he started serving as a teenager. He was planning on a better future, according to family.