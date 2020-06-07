Sister of man, 22, shot in Brooklyn says he was rebuilding his life

(NY DAILY NEWS) – A 22-year-old man freed from prison just months ago after a five-year stint was fatally shot in Brooklyn early Sunday, cops said.
Russell “Tussle” Forrest was blasted multiple times in the torso outside the Albany Houses on Bergen St. near Albany Ave. in Crown Heights just before 1:30 a.m., police said.
He was rushed to Kings County Hospital but couldn’t be saved.
“We were very, very, very close. So this is very hard to stomach,” said the victim’s sister Alexis Forrest, 26. “This is something I never imagined in my whole life.”
Alexis got panicked calls from friends early Sunday that her brother had been shot. She rushed out the door and made it to the crime scene, a half block from Russell’s home, in time to see the life fade from her brother’s eyes.
Forrest was released from prison in January following a five-year stint on a burglary charge he started serving as a teenager. He was planning on a better future, according to family.
“He was just telling me about all the things he dreamed of doing,” said Alexis. “He just said he wanted to better himself. He wanted to start investing and start saving.”
Before he died, Forrest had spent the day hanging out with sister’s young son and bought him a remote-control airplane from the drugstore.
“The same day he passed, he brought my son to the park,“ Alexis said. “I told [my son] ‘You gotta keep it forever,’” she said.
Cops believe Forrest got in a dispute with his attacker before he was shot.
There are no arrests and no gun was recovered from the scene, cops said.
In honor of her brother, Alexis, who is planning to join the NYPD, doubled down on her promise to do good police work and protect people from violence.
“I really hope when I get on the force, I can try to be a detective,” she said. “I’m gonna work double overtime to investigate things the right way.”
In a separate incident just a mile away from where Forrest was slain, a 26 year-old man was shot to death outside another NYCHA housing project about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.
The victim was blasted in the head outside Ralph Ave. Rehab on Ralph Ave. near Sutter Ave. in Brownsville, according to police.
The victim was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital but couldn’t be saved, cops said. His name was not immediately released.
