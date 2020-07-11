Russia far east protest over Khabarovsk governor’s arrest

(BBC) – CThousands of people have taken part in protests in Russia’s far east over the arrest of a regional leader.

They marched to the regional government in Khabarovsk shouting slogans against President Vladimir Putin.

Khabarovsk governor Sergei Furgal was detained on Thursday, accused of having ordered the killing of several business people 15 years ago.

Mr Furgal defeated the candidate of Mr Putin’s United Russia party in elections two years ago.

His party, the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democrat Party of Russia, is usually seen as loyal to the Kremlin.

But correspondents say Mr Furgal’s victory was seen as a blow to United Russia’s grip on power in the regions, and he is a popular figure in the far east.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sergei Furgal was remanded in custody on Friday

Estimates by regional media and opposition put the number of demonstrators at between 5,000 and 40,000, in a city of about 600,000 inhabitants.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s regional office described the rally, which lasted nearly four hours, as “an absolute record for our region and a unique show of unity in society”.