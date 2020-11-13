Maduro Rejects EU Sanctions Renewal Against Venezuela

(BBC) – “The European Union (EU) stuck to Donald Trump’s tail and automatically continues with its cruel, ruthless, and failed policy against Venezuela,” President Maduro said.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro rejected Thursday the European Union (EU) Council’s decision to extend sanction against the country, noting the bloc is playing an “outrageous and sad role”.

“The EU stuck to Donald Trump’s tail and automatically continues with its cruel, ruthless and failed policy against Venezuela (…) it is a shameful, outrageous and sad role that the European Union plays against the noble people of Venezuela,” President Maduro stressed.

President Maduro also accused U.S. authorities of promoting an international campaign against his government, while condemning President Donald Trump administration’s economic and financial sanctions, including those on the oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

On Thursday, the European Union (EU) extended the current sanctions until 14 November 2021 on alleged allegations of human rights violations and the undermining of democracy during President Maduro’s administration.

The EU has in force a blockade on the sale of arms to the country and a travel ban against 36 Venezuelan officials.

In the last update on travel restrictions made in June, the bloc included 11 Venezuelan senior officials, while also maintaining an asset freeze.

President Maduro has highlighted that EU officials maintain “an arrogant and supremacist attitude” towards Venezuela, following the instructions of the U.S. government.