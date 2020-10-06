QUEENS: Car crashes into tree killing all three passengers

It was initially believed that a fire broke out in the car and that the victims were burned, but those reports proved to be incorrect, officials said later Tuesday.

Responding firefighters pried open the doors and tore off the roof to get access to the trapped occupants. More than 100 first responders pitched in, Singh said.

Three victims, Brooklyn residents identified as Ali Mohammed, 21, Kimani Foster, 20, and Dior Berkeley, 19, all died at the scene.

Medics took the driver to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. His name was not released and no charges were immediately filed.

The driver managed to crawl out of a car window after the crash, Singh said.

Most of Foster’s relatives in Brooklyn were too distraught to speak, but an uncle with whom she lived at the Farragut Houses said she was popular in the neighborhood.

“Kimani was a quiet person with a lot of friends,” said her uncle Vincent Thomas, 34, a security guard. “She was a loving person. She grew up around here and everyone in the neighborhood loved her.”

Thomas said he didn’t know the driver. He said his niece was a full-time student at a college in Staten Island.

“She was with her friends,” he said. “We don’t know where they were coming from or going to. Dior Berkeley was her best friend. They were always together.”