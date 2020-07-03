President Maduro Orders Investigation On UK’s Gold Verdict

(TELESUR) – The retention of Venezuelan monetary reserves by the U.K has been described as a piracy act.

President Nicolas Maduro Friday ordered a criminal investigation after the U.K High Court ruled against Venezuela’s government in a legal battle over access to this South American country’s gold stored in the Bank of England.

The order came hours after a British judge voted in favor of Venezuela’s opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido in the litigation for those funds.

The inquiry seeks to determine who within the country is responsible for participating in what Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez describes as an act of piracy.

“As Head of State and Government, the President has requested national justice’s authorities to immediately open an investigation to determine criminal responsibilities of those playing roles in this brazen theft of Venezuelan resources.”