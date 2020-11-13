Polisario Front Declares War on Morocco

On Friday morning, Morocco sent a military offensive to the Guerguerat area to put an end to the demonstration of Saharawi civilians.

The Polisario Front Friday declared war on Morocco, according to an official statement from the Sahrawi Republic, assuring that it is the “firm response” to the Kingdom of Morocco after an incursion by its army which attacked Sahrawi civilian demonstrators in the Guerguerat gap, south of Western Sahara.

who have been peacefully blocking the border crossing since last October 21.

The incursion of Morocco into the Saharan territory ended the confrontation with the Saharan army that tried to protect the civilians who were affected. So far, no official casualties have been reported, but the protest camp has ended in flames and almost destroyed by the clashes.

The Polisario Front accuses Morocco of “flagrantly” violating the ceasefire after entering the territory and attacking Saharawi civilians. The tension remains in the zone where the two armies are face to face.