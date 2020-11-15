Peru’s Youth Have Mobilized in Indignation

In an interview with Nodal, Veronika Mendoza, leader of the ‘New Peru Movement’ party and the only leftist presidential candidate, explained what’s behind the current unrest in her country.

Mass protests broke out after Peru’s parliament voted to impeach former president Martin Vizcarra on November 9th, installing Manuel Merino of the Accion Popular party, as head of state for the 5 months left till the country’s general elections.

The Peruvian left are not supporters of former neoliberal president Vizcarra, but have condemned the impeachment that has been carried out by forces even further to his right, “The new government has named Ántero Flores Aráoz as president of the Council of Ministers, he is the best representative of the old politics: conservative, far-right, racist, sexist, a few years ago he described the citizens of the Andes as llamas or vicuñas, incapable of expressing an opinion. He is also a lawyer for those who defend the business interests of those in congress. Merino is just one of these puppets.

Congress accuses Vizcarra of corruption, something Mendoza agrees should be investigated, but she told Nodal that, “In the midst of a pandemic and with just five months before the elections, Mr. Vizcarra should conclude his mandate and then the next day face justice”.

She adds that congress are not the ones who need to lead the fight against corruption, “Behind the backs of citizens, in an absolutely cynical and shameless way, a Congress in which the majority are also being prosecuted for corruption, some even for murder, have decided to impeach the President of the Republic, and constitute themselves as an illegitimate government.”