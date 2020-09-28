Peru’s Govt. Sued for Forced Sterilizations in Fujimori’s Rule

(TELESUR) – Thousands of women were sterilized through deceit, coercion, and violence from 1996 to 2001.

Peru’s government was sued before the United Nations (UN) for the forced sterilizations that thousands of women suffered under the government of Alberto Fujimori (1996-2001).

This is the first time that a complaint has been filed before the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) to demand full reparation for the harm caused to the victims and their families.

“The government has not conducted an effective and in-depth investigation to identify and punish those responsible, nor has it compensated the victims financially,” the report stated.

The lawsuit exposed the case of Maria Carbajal, who was forcibly sterilized by State agents in Lima in 1996. She was sterilized through deceit, coercion, and the use of violence.