Papua New Guinea: Woman Attacked, Burnt Using An Ironing Machine

A woman had gone to social media exposing gruesome violence she has endured from her partner, understood to be a member of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

The video posted showed the partner head butting her and using an ironing machine to burn her (see pictures attached).

The female a daughter of a lawyer, PNG rugby representative and a boxer has expressed on social media she has been accused of cheating for sometime.

Papua New Guinea citizens have now taken to social media condemning the violent acts by her partner.

It is understood that police have been made aware of the video and are investigating.

Papua New Guinea has strong laws that protect women and children against any form of violence.

Post Courier