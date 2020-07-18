Nicaragua To Celebrate 41 Years Of Sandinista Revolution

The Sandinista Revolution will be marking its 41st anniversary on July 19 without mass rallies for the first time.

A leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) stated to Prensa Latina on Friday that the celebration of The Sandinista Revolution’s 41st anniversary, on July 19, will take place, but for the first time, there will be no traditional mass rally due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicaragua will be full of allegorical music, full of expressions of the revolutionary joy for Sandinismo and the people, but there will be no mass rally for obvious reasons, FSLN Deputy Secretary of International Relations, Carlos Fonseca Teran, told to the news agency.

The country is set for a weekend of activities to mark the overthrow of Anastasio Somoza Debayle’s brutal US-backed dictatorship by the forces of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in July 1979. (TELESUR)