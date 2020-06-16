Nicaragua: Commander of the Sandinista Revolution Passes Away

Pastora’s daughter, Karla , also confirmed the death of the commander via her official social media account.
“About Eden Pastora, there are thousands of things to say and we will begin to know them more intimately in the course of the next few days because up until now what is appropriate is to put ourselves and resign ourselves to his physical absence because today, June 16, 2020,” Absalon posted on his official Facebook profile.
The 83-year-old Sandinista leader was also known as “Commandant zero”, as he fought against dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle after joining the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in the 1960s.
Absalon also exalted Pastora’s merits as Nicaragua’s revolutionary leader and extended condolences to his family.
Pastora’s daughter, Karla , also confirmed the death of the commander via her official social media account.
“He has always been a legend; he was one of those paradigmatic references who, without fear of death and full of supreme courage, was until the end a great human,” Absalon added. (TELESUR)
Be the first to comment