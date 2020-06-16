Nicaragua: Commander of the Sandinista Revolution Passes Away

Pastora’s daughter, Karla , also confirmed the death of the commander via her official social media account.

Nicaraguan journalist Moises Absalon Pastora announced Tuesday that the Sandinista commander Eden Pastora had passed away overnight following a heart attack.

“About Eden Pastora, there are thousands of things to say and we will begin to know them more intimately in the course of the next few days because up until now what is appropriate is to put ourselves and resign ourselves to his physical absence because today, June 16, 2020,” Absalon posted on his official Facebook profile.

The 83-year-old Sandinista leader was also known as “Commandant zero”, as he fought against dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle after joining the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in the 1960s.

After Sandinista revolution’s success, Pastora received the honorary designation as Guerrilla Commander and the military rank of Brigade Commander in the nascent Sandinista People’s Army (EPS).

Absalon also exalted Pastora’s merits as Nicaragua’s revolutionary leader and extended condolences to his family.

“He has always been a legend; he was one of those paradigmatic references who, without fear of death and full of supreme courage, was until the end a great human,” Absalon added. (TELESUR)