Murder victim’s boyfriend spins bizarre tale of garlic-coated ice pick

(NY DAILY NEWS) – The accused killer of a Brooklyn man at a house party turned homicide scene allegedly stabbed his victim with a garlic-coated ice pick — a touch of Jamaican mythology meant to ensure death.
Odain Nixon, 33, made the bizarre claim Thursday in recounting the May 29 stabbing of his boyfriend Derrick Williams after a gathering of friends in East New York ended in violence and blood just before midnight.
Accused killer McKoy Dove, 23, “soaked the ice pick in garlic so that the victim wouldn’t feel the impact,” said Nixon, noting the blade was plunged twice into Williams’ torso. “That’s what they do back home in Jamaica.”
Mafia hitmen once used a similar theory, rubbing garlic on their bullets to supposedly create a risk of infection if their target survived the shooting.
Williams’ mother described her slain 29-year-old son as a pacifist who simply wound up in the wrong place at the wrong time. And she laid the blame for the killing fully on Dove, who was on the lam for nearly three weeks before his arrest Tuesday in Yorktown.
“McKoy flew up in my face and started fighting me,” recounted Nixon. “Derrick didn’t know anything about what was going on. He came out of nowhere and ran right into the ice pick … No one jumped McKoy. No one ran after McKoy. It just didn’t happen that way.”
“If you feel like your life is in danger, and you need to bring a weapon, why come?‘” asked Nixon.
Collins said she was preparing for a June 27 funeral for her oldest son — “my first born, my rock, my friend.” Williams was working with kids at a Queens youth center, earned a college degree and held down a job at a local hospital, she added.
“He showed so much love, so much affection,” said Collins. “He was raised right, he was respectful. If you just see him and you didn’t even know him, you’d say he’s a good dude … He wasn’t a rowdy type. He wasn’t a fighting person.”
Be the first to comment