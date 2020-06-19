Murder victim’s boyfriend spins bizarre tale of garlic-coated ice pick

Accused killer McKoy Dove, 23, “soaked the ice pick in garlic so that the victim wouldn’t feel the impact,” said Nixon, noting the blade was plunged twice into Williams’ torso. “That’s what they do back home in Jamaica.”

Mafia hitmen once used a similar theory, rubbing garlic on their bullets to supposedly create a risk of infection if their target survived the shooting.

Williams’ mother described her slain 29-year-old son as a pacifist who simply wound up in the wrong place at the wrong time. And she laid the blame for the killing fully on Dove, who was on the lam for nearly three weeks before his arrest Tuesday in Yorktown.

“Nobody put that ice pick in your hand,” heartbroken mom Sharelene Collins, 50, said of the killer. “Nobody telling him to do what he did. Honestly speaking, I’ll spit in his face. Because at the end of the day, my son didn’t deserve to lose his life over stupidness.”