BRAZIL: Mother fights off man as he tries to rape her 3-month baby

(Mirror UK) – A mother fought off a man who tried to rape her three-month-old daughter in her own home.

The suspect, who broke into the woman’s house after her husband left for work, was found in the baby’s bedroom with his trousers down.

The disturbing incident happened in the town of Vila Natal, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, September 20.

He was beaten away by the mum, who was left with an injured arm as a result, before he was caught by neighbours and arrested. The case has been registered as an attempted rape.

In an interview with Brazilian news site G1, the 30-year-old reported that her husband had left the house to go to work at around 5.30 am when her house was broken into by the man.

She said she could hear the dogs barking and the sound of someone walking in another room.

She said: “I got very scared, I realised there was something wrong and I sent a voice message to one of my neighbours, mentioning there was somebody in my house.

“When I went to see what was going on, he had already gone through the living room and was entering my daughter’s room with his pants down.”

The mum said she called for help as soon as she saw the man enter the room. He then ran at her and tried to cover her mouth with his hands to stop her screaming.

After she managed to fight him off, the man attempted to escape by jumping over the garden wall but was caught by dozens of neighbours who had responded to the noises.

Neighbours caught him as he tried to escape over the roof of the house next door and called police.

She said that the criminal had been caught trying to break into another home a few blocks away that morning but was chased off while trying the front door.