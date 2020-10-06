MIRACLE: Doctors say Trump shows no covid symptoms,

(FOX) – President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced Tuesday afternoon the president “reports no symptoms” of the novel coronavirus after doctors discharged Trump from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center the previous evening.

Meanwhile, White House Physician Jesse Schonau said that Vice President Pence continues to test negative for the virus and “does not need to quarantine.”

The positive health prognoses for the president and vice president come less than a month before Election Day and on the eve of the vice presidential debate scheduled for Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who herself has tested positive for the coronavirus. “Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more.”

Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump and several members of the White House staff, tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days as the pandemic reached the highest levels of the U.S. government.

The White House, and Trump in particular, have come under harsh criticism for allegedly taking a cavalier attitude toward a deadly pandemic, which has now spread through their offices and to the journalists covering the White House.

The Associated Press reported that three reporters have tested positive for the coronavirus while covering the White House.