Mexico launches raids after assassination attempt of police chief

(BBC) – Mexican authorities have carried out a series of raids while investigating the attempted assassination of Mexico City’s police chief, according to local media.

Omar García Harfuch was shot several times during an ambush on Friday, though his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Two of his bodyguards and a female passerby were killed.

The attack is believed to be linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said cocaine was found during raids on three locations, according to El Universal newspaper on Saturday.

Mr García Harfuch – who was shot in the shoulder, collar bone and the knee – tweeted after the attack, laying the blame on the cartel. “Our nation must continue to confront the cowardly organised crime,” he wrote.

What happened in the attack?

Twenty-eight people attacked Mr García Harfuch’s armoured vehicle at dawn on Friday on Paseo de la Reforma, a boulevard that leads to the exclusive Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood, home to various embassies and mansions.

The hitmen brandished grenades and sniper rifles.