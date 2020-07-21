Mass shooting at funeral home in Chicago

(Daily Mail)-A mass shooting has left multiple victims near a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

Authorities said 11 people were taken to hospital following a shooting Tuesday evening in the Auburn Gresham community.

The Chicago Fire Department said all 11 victims are in a serious to critical condition.

The ages and genders of the victims are currently unknown.

Police have not released any further details, including how many shooters there were, if they are still active or if any arrests have been made.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. near a funeral home in the 1000-block of West 79th Street, according to ABC7 News.

Rhodes Funeral Service is located in that area.

Reports on social media claim gunshot rung out as people were leaving a funeral for a shooting victim.

Fire officials told ABC7 that nine of the victims were taken to hospitals by emergency services, while at least two others drove themselves to hospital.