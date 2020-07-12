Maryland: 5 cops suspended after mother, son die during police pursuit

(NY DAILY NEWS) – Five Maryland cops have been suspended following a police pursuit that left a mother and her adult son dead this week.
Prince George’s County announced the suspension of the five officers involved in the 6.7-mile vehicle pursuit of Lynda Ann Jones, 62, and her 42-year-old son Richard Sylvester on Thursday, ABC7-WJLA reported Saturday.
Jones, who was driving, and Sylvester, both of Capitol Heights — about 23 miles southeast of Bethesda — died during the pursuit when their SUV crashed into two utility poles in Clinton, about 11 miles south of Capitol Heights, at around 5 p.m.
The first officer spoke briefly with Jones and Sylvester before they drove off and the pursuit ensued.
The suspensions are pending an investigation into the crash as well as the officers’ actions.
