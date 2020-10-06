Man tossed from moving car dies, told family he was in danger

(NY DAILY) – On the last day of his life, Tevin Murrell dialed his mother, his sister and his niece to deliver the same ominous message: Keep your doors closed.
He never had a chance to explain why.
The 26-year-old Brooklyn man was tossed from a moving car after making the Aug. 17 calls and died two days later from massive trauma to his head and body. Investigators were unsure at first what happened on a Queens street, but Murrell’s gruesome death has finally been deemed a homicide, cops said Tuesday.
“He called me on the phone … and said, ‘Mom, you’re not going to see me for a little time,’” his distraught mother Cavell Murrell, 61, told the Daily News Tuesday. “I said, ‘Where are you going?’ He said, ‘Close the door, keep the door closed.’
Medics rushed Tevin to Jamaica Hospital, where he was placed on life support and died two days later.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.