Jupiter to dominate Monday night sky as planet orbits closest to Earth

Next week is Jupiter's time to shine! The planet will shine its brightest starting Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

This is because Jupiter will reach opposition, meaning this is the point in its orbit when it’s closest to the Earth, according to AccuWeather.

“When Earth is between the sun and an outer planet, the outer planet is said to be at opposition because — from Earth’s point of view — it is opposite the sun,” AccuWeather explains.

The gas giant will outshine the stars — only the moon and Venus will appear brighter.

The solar system’s largest planet will be visible all night, but the best time to look for Jupiter is between midnight and 2 a.m. local time.

Clear conditions are forecasted for a big chunk of the United States Monday night, according to AccuWeather.