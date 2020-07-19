Italy’s Deadly Stromboli Volcano Suddenly Explodes Again Without Warning

A violent eruption jolted residents of the Italian volcanic island of Stromboli awake at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology’s observatory at Etna reports that its network recorded a loud explosion and eruption, sending lava and debris falling around the crater of the volcano and slope known as the Sciara del Fuoco, which is sometimes visited by hikers.

Webcam video shows “lava bombs” raining down on the area.

Data from the Laboratory of Experimental Geophysics at the University of Florence indicate that the eruption lasted for about four minutes before conditions on the island returned to relative normal.

