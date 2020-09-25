Israel tightens second lockdown amid acrimony

Israel has tightened restrictions on its population in the fight against coronavirus, one week after a second lockdown came into effect.

From Friday afternoon, businesses not officially considered essential were ordered closed, and travel restricted to 1km (0.6 miles) from people’s homes.

Other planned rules which would affect protesters and synagogue-goers have not yet been approved amid acrimony.

Covid-19 cases in Israel have continued to rise despite the latest lockdown.