Iran threatens to attack inside America if US responds to missile attacks

CNN) — In its Telegram channel, Iranian Revolutionary Guard says the “Pentagon reports that the US will respond to Iran’s attacks.”

IRGC then says in a footnote, “This time we will respond to you in America”.

Singapore Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace

Singapore Airlines has diverted all its flights from the Iranian airspace.

Here’s what the airline said in a statement to CNN: “In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace. We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary.”

The airline is the national carrier of Singapore.

Iranian official tweets: “Get the hell out of our region!”

Iran’s minister of telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi took to Twitter following the missile attack on US targets in Iraq.

“Get the hell out of our region!” he tweeted.

Iran’s supreme leader says US may harm Iran — but they harm themselves many times more

In an undated video shared by Iran’s semi-official Fars News, Iran’s supreme leader is seen addressing a large crowd saying that the US may harm Iran — but they will harm themselves many times more.