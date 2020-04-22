ILO Calls for More Protection for Workers Fighting COVID-19

Health professionals, seafarers, shop keepers, and other essential workers keep our societies functioning.

“We must increase investment to provide safe and decent working conditions for workers… and prevent this pandemic from leaving long-term consequences for economies, people, and employment,” the ILO Sectoral Policies Director Alette van Leur said.

“Workers providing essential services, particularly in the health sector and emergency response front line, are at high risk of infection,” she stressed.

The virus is having a devastating effect on workers in all economic sectors. In recent weeks, in various countries around the world, health workers have staged protests to demand that their governments or companies deliver essential supplies to face the COVID-19.​​​​​​​ (Telesur)