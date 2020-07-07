‘Husband ‘shoots wife’s lover just hours after the couple split up’

An Indiana man has been charged with shooting and critically injuring his newly-estranged wife’s lover after finding the amorous pair in bed together.

On Thursday night, officers with the Marion Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of East Highland Avenue, where they were met by 34-year-old Robert Beck.

According to police, Beck informed the officers that he had shot someone and was the one who called 911 to report the shooting.

Upon entering the house, police found the victim, identified as 51-year-old Brian Eccles, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm.

Daily Mail UK