Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases

(BBC) – The number of people officially identified as infected with coronavirus in Italy has fallen for the first time since the country’s outbreak began, authorities have said.

As of Monday, there were 108,237 people either being treated in the hospital or recovering at home after testing positive.

This was 20 fewer than the previous day, a small but symbolic drop. On Sunday, the increase of active positive cases was 486.

Italy has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after Spain and the US. The country continues in lockdown until 3 May although a few types of shops and businesses have been allowed to reopen.

“For the first time, we have seen a new positive development: the number of currently positive has declined,” civil protection agency chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

However, as people who die at home or in care facilities are not included in the country’s figures, many believe the actual death and infection rates may be higher than the official tallies.

More than 24,000 people have so far died of the coronavirus in Italy, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease globally.