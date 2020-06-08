Haiti: Police Demonstrate for Better Working Conditions

(TELESUR) – According to local news media, the police were dressed in civilian clothes, and others wore hoods.

The Haiti Port au Prince Police Sunday demonstrated for better working conditions and their right to form a union amidst the pandemic.

According to local news media, the police were dressed in civilian clothes, and others wore hoods. The group protested in front of the Justice Ministry’s building, setting ablaze tires and shooting at the army headquarters.

Police protesters called for better working conditions and their right to organize a union. Protesters also rejected the traveling restriction orders against Haitian National Police Union’s coordinator, Yanick Joseph. They also criticized Haitian president Jovenel Moïse’s pandemic management.

Furthermore, they demanded Jean-Pascal Alexandre’s release after his detention on May 8. Haiti Public Prosecutor’s Office holds murder, burning, vandalism, and State’s security threat against Alexandre.

The violent confrontations occurred on “Dimanche Gras”, Haitian Carnival first day. The celebrations were canceled due to the shooting in Champ de Mars. Demonstrators also demanded justice for George Floyd, the victim of police brutality in Minneapolis on May 25. Anti-rioting forces used tear gas to disperse them.