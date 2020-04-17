Guatemala official: 44 deportees from US tested positive for virus

(AP) — Forty-four Guatemalans deported on one flight from the United States this week have tested positive for COVID-19, a Guatemalan government official with knowledge of the situation said, amid rising rejection of deportees due to virus fears.
Later Thursday, Guatemala Foreign Affairs Minister Pedro Brolo told The Associated Press the government had again suspended deportation flights.
“We’re working on the details,” Brolo said, adding that he did not know when the flights would resume.
Presidential spokesman Carlos Sandoval said that “Guatemala is working with United States authorities to revalidate the health of Guatemalans returned in recent days.”
Asked for a response, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the CDC had representatives in Guatemala reviewing the COVID-19 tests and attempting to confirm the results.
Once results are available, the immigration agency said it would determine whether it needed to work with the CDC to re-evaluate its medical procedures.
The flight with the infected deportees arrived in Guatemala’s capital Monday carrying 76 Guatemalans.
Three deportees displaying coronavirus symptoms were immediately taken for testing.
