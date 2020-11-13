Grieving Son: Who Will Make My Cup Of Milo Now?

(FIJI sun) – Riyaz Dean will miss drinking the cup of Milo that his mother usually prepares for him and insists he drinks it, before he goes to work.

This is after his mother, Farisha Jahan, died in a tragic two-car accident along Namelimeli, Navua on Tuesday.

A passenger from the other vehicle, Veena Wati, 60, also died from the tragedy.

“Our last conversation was when she (the late Ms Jahan) told me to make my own Milo as she left home,” Mr Dean said.

“I did not know that it would be her last words. I did not even say goodbye.

“I don’t know who will make my Milo. I always had a cup prepared by her before I go to work.

“She would insist that I drink what she prepares.”

Ms Jahan was buried at the Enamanu Cemetery last night.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the first victim was travelling with three others and returning to Suva when their vehicle was hit by a car that the second victim was travelling in.

She said a 20-year-old suspect is alleged to have overtaken a number of vehicles at one time when it hit the oncoming vehicle resulting in the accident.

The late Ms Wati died at the scene while late Ms Jahan passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on the same day.

Other passengers and drivers are admitted at the Navua Hospital while Mr Dean’s younger sister, who suffered a leg injury, is at the CWM Hospital.

Police investigations continues.

Compensation call

Meanwhile, the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has urged victims and families of the victims to contact the commission for their entitlements.

“The accident allegedly occurred as a result of reckless driving. Whilst the actual cause of the accident will be determined on completion of the Police investigation, ACCF is concerned with the possibility that the accident occurred as a result of a 20-year-old driver allegedly overtaking a number of vehicles at one time, and colliding into an oncoming vehicle,” the statement said.

The commission said it will not pay compensation to drivers who suffer serious injuries if they are convicted of an offence for any act or omission that directly caused the accident.

The national road death toll currently stands at 33 compared to 50 for the same period last year.