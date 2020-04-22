Germany’s states make face masks compulsory

(BBC) – All of Germany’s states have announced plans to make face masks compulsory to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Bremen became the final federal region to back the measures, with its senate set to confirm the decision on Friday.

Mask use will be compulsory on public transport throughout Germany, and nearly all states will also make face coverings mandatory when shopping.

Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly recommended their use last week when she eased lockdown rules nationwide.

Different countries have issued different guidance on the use of face masks.

Austria made them compulsory when shopping at the start of this month, but on Wednesday Switzerland confirmed it would not make its citizens wear masks as it loosened its restrictions.